Upcoming Events At The Munk School of Global Affairs And Public Policy

March 13, 2020:

*As the U of T continues to monitor the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, some events listed below may be cancelled or postponed. Please contact the event organizer for more information.*

All events listed are open to the public unless otherwise stated. Some events may require a fee and/or online registration. Read specific event details for more information.

The Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy is an accessible facility and accessible entrances can be found at both of our locations. If visiting our 1 Devonshire Place location, accessible entrances can be found at both the North House and South House doors. If visiting our 315 Bloor Street West location, an accessible entrance can be found at the Devonshire Place door.