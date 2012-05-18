Navigating Canada-China-US Trilateral Relations
Friday, March 19th, 2021
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Friday, March 19, 2021
|2:00PM - 3:15PM
|Online Event, Online Event
Description
As U.S.-China relations have deteriorated significantly over the past several years, Canada-China relations have spiraled downward in tandem. Both Canada and the United States face the need to preserve the benefits of cross-Pacific relations—including economic and trade ties and educational and cultural exchanges—while also addressing the China challenge.
With a new administration taking the reins in Washington, can the United States and Canada find more effective joint efforts––by acting together rather than acting alone––to open up greater diplomatic space and compete with China? At a time when the world shares the goal of combatting COVID-19, accelerating economic recovery, and responding to climate change, are these and other areas ripe for trilateral collaboration?
On Friday, March 19, the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto and the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution will provide a forum for scholars from the United States and Canada to explore what the future holds for trilateral relations.
