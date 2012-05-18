Navigating Canada-China-US Trilateral Relations

Friday, March 19th, 2021

DateTimeLocation
Friday, March 19, 20212:00PM - 3:15PMOnline Event, Online Event
Description

As U.S.-China relations have deteriorated significantly over the past several years, Canada-China relations have spiraled downward in tandem. Both Canada and the United States face the need to preserve the benefits of cross-Pacific relations—including economic and trade ties and educational and cultural exchanges—while also addressing the China challenge.

With a new administration taking the reins in Washington, can the United States and Canada find more effective joint efforts––by acting together rather than acting alone––to open up greater diplomatic space and compete with China? At a time when the world shares the goal of combatting COVID-19, accelerating economic recovery, and responding to climate change, are these and other areas ripe for trilateral collaboration?

On Friday, March 19, the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto and the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution will provide a forum for scholars from the United States and Canada to explore what the future holds for trilateral relations.

Speakers

Ryan Hass
Panelist
Senior Fellow, John L. Thornton China Center, Brookings; Former Director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia in the Obama White House

Cheng Li
Panelist
Director and Senior Fellow, John L. Thornton China Center, Brookings; Distinguished Fellow, Munk School, University of Toronto

Peter Loewen
Panelist
Professor of Political Science and Associate Director of Global Engagement, Munk School, University of Toronto

Janice Stein
Panelist
Professor of Political Science and Founding Director, Munk School, University of Toronto

Diana Fu
Moderator
Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the East Asia Seminar Series at the Asian Institute, Munk School, University of Toronto; Nonresident Fellow; John L. Thornton China Center, Brookings

East Asia Seminar Series, Asian Institute, Munk School

Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy

John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution

